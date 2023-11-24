Realme has announced launching of its new Realme GT5 Pro in China on December 7, 2023. Realme confirmed on the post that GT5 Pro will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Realme, in its post on X, said, "This tech is only matched by its amazing Telephoto lens.", hinting at the device having a powerful camera setup. The featured image shows that the Realme GT5 Pro will likely launch with a circular camera setup on the back. The China launch event is set to start at 14:00 (GMT+8) China time, and the event can be viewed in India at 11:30 a.m. Realme may live stream the event through its official Chinese website or launch the device on YouTube. HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro Launched in China: From Specifications To Price and Expected Launch Date in India, Know Everything Here.

Realme GT5 Launch on December 7 2023 in China:

When it comes to performance, let’s jump straight to the heart of it. The heart of the #realmeGT5Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This tech is only matched by its amazing Telephoto lens. All this heart talk, there’s only one question left: Will it be love at first sight? pic.twitter.com/asD00KSSf7 — realme Global (@realmeglobal) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)