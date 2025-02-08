Ahead of iQOO Neo 10R launch, iQOO announced an update extension for last year's flagship smartphone, iQOO 12 powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Chinese smartphone company said that the iQOO 12 owners will get an additional year of OS updates and security patches. Previously, these updates were limited to only three years for OS and four years for security patches. However, the iQOO 12 updates will now be extended to four years for the operating system and five years for security patches. iQOO said the updates will ensure the devices stay "up-to-date and secure till 2028." With the iQOO 12 update policy changes, the company said, "At iQOO, we don't just create powerful devices, we make sure they remain powerful for years to come. Your tech journey, our commitment." Vivo V50 Pro and Vivo V50 Price, Specifications, Features: Check All Confirmed and Expected Details of Upcoming Vivo V50 Series Smartphones.

iQOO 12 Updates Extended to One More Year

