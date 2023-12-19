OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, two of the most anticipated smartphones, are announced to launch on January 23, 2024. The OnePlus 12 smartphone was launched in China on December 5, and now the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to introduce it to India next month. In China, the OnePlus 12 smartphone was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 2K AMOLED LTPO Display, up to 24GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 50MP primary camera powered by Sony LYT-808 with OIS support, and a 32MP front camera for selfies. In China, the base model having 12GB+256GB 12 was launched at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs.51,018 as of December 19). The device is expected to launch in India with identical specifications and price. iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected To Feature a 48MP Periscope Telephoto Lens Tailored for Apple Vision Pro: A Glimpse of What’s To Come.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launch on January 23 (Watch Teaser):

