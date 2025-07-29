Vivo X Fold5 was launched this month with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor and a large 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. Vivo's premium foldable smartphone offered a 50MP+50MP+50MP rear camera setup and had a 20MP selfie camera. The pre-bookings for this phone have already started, and the official sale will begin on July 30, 2025 (tomorrow). It has an 8.03-inch main display and a 6.53-inch cover display offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a 9.2mm thickness when folded and a 4.3mm thickness when unfolded. Vivo X Fold5 price in India starts at INR 1,49,999 for the 16GB+512GB single variant. Redmi 15 5G Launch Confirmed on August 19, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Vivo X Fold5 Sale Tomorrow in India

Experience a fold like no other. Get it now with exclusive offers designed to match the experience. Pre-book the vivo X Fold5 today. https://t.co/K4iUxQmufp#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/QZuFdYHY7G — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)