Realme P1 Pro 5G red limited sale starts today from 6 PM to 8 PM on Flipkart and Realme's official website. The Realme P1 Pro 5G was launched on April 15 in India. The smartcomes is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and comes with a 3D VC cooling system. Realme P1 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch curved vision display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P1 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The smartphone is available in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue colour options. The Realme P1 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, an 8MP secondary camera at the rear and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging capability. The Realme P1 Pro 5G with 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme P1 Pro 5G Red Limited Sale

The Phoenix is waiting to be unlocked and take over the smartphone industry! 🔥 🍷 #realmeP1Pro5G Wait for the red limited sale on 22nd April from 6 PM to 8 PM Know more: https://t.co/ZAufdYXmnq #realmePseries5G pic.twitter.com/lc9CLxLevf — realme (@realmeIndia) April 19, 2024

