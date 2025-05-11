Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13. The company has started to tease the smartphone on social media platforms. The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability. Samsung said, "It offers engineered resilience on Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest Galaxy S Series yet, with Corning's leading-edge manufacturing technology." The smartphone is expected to measure 5.84mm. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may feature a 6.55-inch display and a 3,900mAh battery. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India might come in between INR 1,05,000 and INR 1,15,000. Realme GT 7T Launch on May 27, Design Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Samsung #GalaxyS25 Edge features new Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability. It offers engineered resilience on Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest Galaxy S Series yet, with Corning's leading-edge manufacturing technology. #GalaxyAI https://t.co/3jORv9AJQz — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) May 8, 2025

