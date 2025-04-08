Axiom Space, a US-based, privately held aerospace company, signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with OHB-System, taking significant steps to leverage the industrial capabilities of Europe. OHB-System is a leading European space tech company that develops builds, launches and operates satellites for telecom, navigation, scientific research and observation of Earth. Axiom Space said it would ensure the commitment to advancing space exploration and enhancing the opportunities for scientific research that benefits us all. Jared Isaacman To Become Next NASA Administrator on April 9, 2025, Replacing Janet Petro; Space Agency To Live Stream Senate Confirmation Hearing on NASA TV.

