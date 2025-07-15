Joy and pride swept through the family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he and the Axiom-4 mission crew safely returned to Earth aboard the NASA's Dragon spacecraft on Tuesday, July 15, after an 18-day stint aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Shubhanshu Shukla's parents expressed happiness and excitement on their beloved son's return. Shubhanshu Shukla's parents were at his school to watch the Dragon spacecraft splashdown. On board the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax‑4)'s Dragon spacecraft, group captain Shubhanshu Shukla left for the International Space Station (ISS), from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 26. Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth From ISS: Axiom-4 Crew Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Splash Down off California Coast, Video Surfaces.

Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Safely to Earth, His Parent's Rejoice

#WATCH | Axiom-4 Mission | Lucknow, UP: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's family rejoices and celebrates as he and the entire crew return to the earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) pic.twitter.com/S8TuJk95D7 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)