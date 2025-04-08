Jared Isaacman will become the next NASA administrator, replacing Janet Petro, on April 9, 2025. NASA TV announced that it would stream Jared Isaacman's hearing to become the next NASA administrator on Wednesday at 10 AM EDT (around 7:30 PM IST). The hearing will occur before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Will Launch Aboard Roscosmos Soyuz MS-27 Spacecraft to International Space Station on April 8.

NASA TV to Livestream Jared Isaacman's Senate Hearing

NASA TV announces it will stream Jared Isaacman's hearing to become the next NASA administrator, which will be held at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) April 7, 2025

