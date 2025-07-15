SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which carried IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla along with three fellow astronauts, Peggy Whitson from the US, Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu successfully landed off the California coast today at around 3:01 PM IST. The crew was part of Axiom Space Mission-4 (Ax-4). The Axiom-4 mission came to a successful end as the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down off the coast of California. As per reports, during his stay of over two weeks on the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla is said to have completed more than 310 orbits, covering approximately 1.3 crore KM, roughly the same as making 33 round trips between Earth and the Moon. SpaceX Investing in xAI: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Company To Invest USD 2 Billion in His AI Startup To Compete With OpenAI, Says Report.

Axiom 4 Mission Splashdown

Watch Dragon and Ax-4 return to Earth https://t.co/n97iYzRQv5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025

Axiom 4 Mission Splashdown of Dragon Confirmed

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroPeggy, Shux, @astro_slawosz, and Tibi! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025

Dragon Spacecraft Successfully Splashed Down

Welcome back to Earth, #Ax4! Today the Dragon spacecraft successfully splashed down marking the end of their successful mission to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/eeAyPCmWgG — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) July 15, 2025

Ax-4 Mission Returns Safely

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)