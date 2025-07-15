PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returned to Earth from his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS). PM took to X and wrote, "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit." The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Shukla and three other astronauts safely landed off the California coast today, July 15, at around 3:01 PM IST. Shukla completed over 310 orbits, covering nearly 1.3 crore kilometres, during his more than two-week stay in space. Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Safely to Earth: Axiom 4 Mission Splashdown Aboard SpaceX Dragon Capsule at California Coast (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Shubhanshu Shukla I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)