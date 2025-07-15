Axiom Ax-4 crew members including Shubhanshu Shukla (Pilot), Peggy Whitson (Commander), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Mission Specialist), and Tibor Kapu (Mission Specialist) will return to Earth. The Axiom-4 Mission members spent 18 days in the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting laboratory. The crew was up there on a commercial mission by Axiom Space. It provided the first opportunity for an Indian astronaut to fly on a commercial mission to the ISS. The Ax-4 mission crew will touch down at San Diego today at 3 PM IST. Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom Space Mission-4 Crew on Track To Reenter Earth’s Atmosphere and Will Splashdown Today, Says SpaceX.

Ax-4 Mission Crew Return on Earth Live Streaming Updates

