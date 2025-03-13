The March 2025 lunar eclipse or Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on Friday, March 14, 2025, during which the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow. The date holds much significance as it marks the celebration of the Holi festival in India. So, does this mean, it will be Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? The short answer is yes. This movement will cause the moon to appear reddish, a phenomenon often referred to as a ‘Blood Moon’. A total lunar eclipse will occur at the Moon’s descending node of orbit with an umbral magnitude of 1.1804. A total lunar eclipse can last up to about two hours, while a total solar eclipse lasts only a few minutes at any given place because the Moon's shadow is smaller. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which can only be viewed from a relatively small area of the world, a lunar eclipse may be viewed from anywhere on the night side of Earth.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date

The March 2025 Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse falls on Friday, March 14.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings

The full eclipse will begin at 06:26:06 UTC Time on March 14, which is 11:56:06 IST.

The full eclipse will end at 07:31:26 UTC Time on March 14, which is 13:01:26 IST on March 14.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Where Will it be Visible?

The eclipse will be completely visible over North and South America, seen rising over Australia and northeast Asia and setting over Africa and Europe. This Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India as it will occur during daytime.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that's not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

This lunar eclipse is part of an eclipse season, a period, roughly every six months when eclipses occur. Each season lasts about 35 days and repeats just short of six months later; thus two full eclipse seasons always occur each calendar year and part of a third may occur.

