Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin shared a post on May 31, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the successful completion of its 12th human spaceflight. The mission marked the 32nd flight under the company’s New Shepard programme. The astronaut crew from different backgrounds included K-12 STEM teacher Aymette Medina Jorge, radiologist-turned-explorer Dr. Gretchen Green, former Panamanian ambassador to the United States Jaime Aleman, businessman Jesse Williams, aerospace executive Mark Rocket, and entrepreneur Paul Jeris. The NS-32 crew lifted off from the launch site in West Texas on Saturday, May 31, 2025. With this flight, New Shepard has now taken a total of 64 people to space. Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard Completes 32nd Flight

We just completed our 12th human spaceflight and the 32nd flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included K-12 STEM teacher Aymette Medina Jorge, radiologist turned explorer Dr. Gretchen Green, former Panamanian ambassador to the United States Jaime Alemán,… pic.twitter.com/QbDeTC6owv — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 31, 2025

