Jeff Bezos' private space agency, Blue Origin, has announced that it is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure the upcoming launch of New Glenn for the ESCAPADE mission to Mars proceeds as planned. The company stated: "We have been working closely with the FAA to ensure that New Glenn's upcoming launch of the ESCAPADE mission to Mars can proceed. We will continue to work with the FAA to maintain the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System."

Blue Origin Working With FAA for New Glenn ESCAPADE Mission to Mars

We have been working closely with the FAA to ensure that New Glenn's upcoming launch of the ESCAPADE Mission to Mars can proceed. We will continue to work with the FAA to maintain the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 7, 2025

