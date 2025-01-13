Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin announced that New Glenn's inaugural mission would take place on January 13, 2025 (today). The aerospace company announced that its three-hour watch window would open on Monday at 1 AM EST (around 11:30 AM in India). Previously, the Blue Origin New Glenn mission was postponed due to unfavourable conditions for booster loading, and the company said that it shifted the NG-1 launch date to January 13. With this mission, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin will demonstrate its heavy-lift rocket for payloads to orbit. SpaceX To Launch Starship 7th Flight Test on January 15, 2025.

New Glenn Rocket Launch Today at 1 AM EST

New Glenn’s inaugural mission is targeting January 13. Our three-hour launch window opens Monday at 1 a.m. EST (0600 UTC). Join us here for the webcast hosted by Ariane Cornell and Denisse Aranda beginning an hour before launch! pic.twitter.com/SkuvkZ3m8s — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 12, 2025

