SpaceX has announced that the seventh flight test of Starship launch is targeted on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, for liftoff. The Elon Musk-run Space company shared the update in a post on January 12, 2025, for its upcoming mission. The mission will feature multiple objectives, including Starship’s first payload deployment test, reentry experiments focused on ship catch and reuse, and the launch and return of the Super Heavy booster. A live stream will begin 35 minutes before the 4:00 PM CT (3:30 AM IST) launch window and will be available on SpaceX and the new X TV app. SpaceX updates viewers to stay tuned for updates as schedules for developmental tests remain dynamic. SpaceX Conducts Launch Rehearsal With Starship and Super Heavy Booster Ahead of 7th Flight Test (Wach Video).

SpaceX To Launch 7th Flight Test of Starship on January 15, 2025

Now targeting Wednesday, January 15 for the seventh flight test of Starship → https://t.co/QNCSPTdYW2 pic.twitter.com/xz8eNkfV0T — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 12, 2025

