Elon Musk announced the launch of SpaceX's next Starship Flight 8 on set for February 28, 2025 (Friday). SpaceX Starship Flight 8 is expected to fly with Ship 34 and Booster 15. The Starship Flight 8 will be a significant launch after the success of Starship Flight 6 and Starship Flight 7. The Starship launches are conducted to test the capabilities of the rocket for future space missions like going to Mars. ‘AI Will Improve Everything’: Elon Musk Reacts to Satya Nadella’s Post on Artificial Intelligence Being Used for Agriculture for Data Analysis.

Starship Flight 8 Launch Set for February 28, 2025

Starship Flight 8 flies Friday pic.twitter.com/CmOdg13e6K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)