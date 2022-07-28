A team of researchers has dug deep into the history of mankind & have found surprising facts related to viruses that cause cold sores. According to the research, the history of cold sores causing virus, known as herpes virus, dates back to as much as 5000 years ago. However, the surprising part is that the researchers are suggesting that the emergence of the virus could have been propelled by the emergence of kissing between humans.

Check AFP News Agency's Tweet

In a new study, researchers link the emergence of a specific herpes virus -- which infects the majority of the human population -- to the emergence of kissing, reports @DanielLawlerhttps://t.co/cb3FWDIGew — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)