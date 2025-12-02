The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today, December 2, took to social media to announce recruitment under DRDO's Technical Cadre. In a post on X (formerly Twitter, DRDO said that this is the golden opportunity to join DRDO and serve the country with pride, as the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will soon invite online applications for recruitment. DRDO said that CEPTAM will invite applications for recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) under DRDO Technical Cadre ( DRTC). The government agency further said that a detailed advertisement will soon be available on DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in. Gaganyaan Mission Update: DRDO Develops, Tests Specialised Food and Parachute Systems for Gaganyatris Ahead of India’s 1st Human Flight Launch in 2027.

DRDO Invites Application for Recruitment Under Technical Cadre

Golden opportunity to join DRDO and serve Nation with Pride as CEPTAM will soon invite online applications for recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A(Tech-A) under DRDO Technical Cadre ( DRTC). Detailed advertisement will soon be available on our… pic.twitter.com/mrBU55DxJx — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 2, 2025

