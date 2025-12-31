The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday, December 31, successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha at about 10.30 AM. The flight test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur of Balasore district. Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets. India Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha Coast (See Pic and Videos).

India Successfully Conducts Salvo Launch of 2 Pralay Missiles

Salvo lunch of two Pralay Missile in quick succession from same launcher were successfully conducted today from ITR, Chandipur. The flight test was conducted as part of User evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives. pic.twitter.com/QeJYVDhL1l — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 31, 2025

