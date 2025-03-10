NASA's SpaceX Crew 10 recently completed a full rehearsal of the launch day activities. The SpaceX Crew 10 includes four astronauts - NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos’ Kirill Peskov. The Crew 10 will lift off on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday) at 7:48 PM ET (Eastern Time). The crew members will conduct material flammability tests to contribute to future spacecraft and facility designs, according to NASA. Mercury Retrograde 2025 Dates and Meaning: Your Guide to Mercury Retrograde in Aries and Pisces and How the Astrological Phenomenon Affects You.

SpaceX Crew 10 Completed Full Rehearsal of Launch Day Activities Ahead of March 12

Crew-10, SpaceX, and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities pic.twitter.com/jaHNri4LDE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 10, 2025

