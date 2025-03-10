Mercury retrograde is an astrological phenomenon that frequently grabs attention, often stirring a mix of intrigue, apprehension and doubt. Occurring three to four times each year, this event creates the optical illusion that the planet Mercury moves backward through the sky from Earth's perspective. While this retrograde motion typically lasts for about three weeks, astrologers associate it with a period of potential disruptions in communication, travel, technology and decision-making. The retrograde phases are viewed not only as times for delays and confusion but also as opportunities for self-reflection, growth and revisiting unfinished matters. During this time, astrologers recommend caution, especially in making major decisions as the likelihood of misunderstandings or revisiting old issues is high. Understanding the dates and astrological implications of Mercury retrograde 2025 allows individuals to approach these periods with more mindfulness and readiness. Major Planet Retrogrades To Watch in 2025: Mercury, Venus, Mars and Other Planetary Retrogrades, Their Months and Other Details of All the Cosmic Drama To Expect.

Mercury Retrograde 2025 Dates

First Mercury Retrograde in 2025

Mercury Retrograde: 15 March 2025 (Saturday) at 12:15 PM

Mercury Progressive: 7 April 7, 2025 (Monday) at 4:36 PM

Duration: 24 Days

Second Mercury Retrograde in 2025

Mercury Retrograde: 18 July 2025 (Friday) at 10:13 AM

Mercury Progressive: 11 August 2025 (Monday) at 12:59 PM

Duration: 25 Days

Third Mercury Retrograde in 2025

Mercury Retrograde: 10 November 2025 (Monday) at 12:31 AM

Mercury Progressive: 29 November 2025 (Saturday) at 11:07 PM

Duration: 20 Days

What Does Mercury Retrograde Mean?

In astrology, Mercury governs communication, intellect, transportation and technology. When Mercury goes into retrograde, these areas are often believed to experience disruptions, misalignments and delays. It is not uncommon for plans to be disrupted, messages to be misunderstood and gadgets to malfunction. Despite its reputation, Mercury retrograde is not inherently negative; rather, it is a time to pause, reflect and revisit past situations that may need attention or clarification. Major Planet Retrogrades To Watch in 2025: Mercury, Venus, Mars and Other Planetary Retrogrades, Their Months and Other Details of All the Cosmic Drama To Expect.

Instead of initiating new projects or making significant purchases, it is a period more suited for reviewing existing plans or resolving unfinished business. Many people find themselves reconnecting with old friends, reconsidering previous decisions or revisiting past ideas. Although this period might feel inconvenient, it offers valuable opportunities to reflect, reorganise and close old chapters.

Understanding Mercury retrograde's role in the astrological calendar can help you approach things with more awareness. By being cautious, flexible and open to reflection, you can make the most of this period and transform potential disruptions into opportunities for growth and self-improvement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).