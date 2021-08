Saturn & Earth to Come Closest at a Gap of 1 Year & 13 Days Today:

Saturn & Earth come closest at a gap of 1 year & 13 days. When they're closest, the average distance between them is 120 crore-km, which is 50 crore-km less than maximum distance between them: Suvendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar (01.08) — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

