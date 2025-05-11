Elon Musk-run SpaceX is getting close to the Starship Flight 9 launch. SpaceX shared a post on May 11, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "Starship transported for testing ahead of Flight 9 at Starbase." The company had earlier completed two static fires in late April. The first test was a single-engine burn, focused on checking if the rocket could reignite its engine in space, and the test went well. As per a report of Wccftech, the second test, however, may not have gone as smoothly. The expected launch date of Starship Flight 9 was first hinted to begin from May 13. However, the timeline has reportedly been shifted to May 20. Pokhran II Anniversary-National Technology Day 2025: Rajnath Singh Recalls India’s Nuclear Test in Pokhran in 1998; Hails Contribution of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians.

SpaceX Starship Flight 9

Starship transported for testing ahead of Flight 9 at Starbase pic.twitter.com/HvNjq7naE2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 11, 2025

