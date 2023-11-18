Elon Musk ran SpaceX on Saturday, November 18, launched the second test flight of its mega-rocket Starship from South Texas in the United States. The development comes after the first attempt to fly the spaceship in its fully-stacked configuration in April ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico. As per reports, the Mega Rocket Starship blasted off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at around 7:00 am local time. SpaceX aims to send the mega rocketship "Starship" around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii. SpaceX's Starship rocket reached space for the first time on second test launch attempt. However, after the launch, SpaceX said that it could have lost Starship rocket during the flight. SpaceX Is Preparing Its Mega Rocket Starship for a Second Test Flight From South Texas.

SpaceX Starship Lifts Off On 2nd Test Flight

