Washington, November 18: SpaceX aimed for a second test flight of its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, counting down to a morning liftoff from South Texas. The first test flight in April ended in an explosion shortly after liftoff. The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii.

SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad, located at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the all-clear to fly earlier this week. SpaceX Delays Second Orbital Flight Test of Starship To November 18, Elon Musk Confirms.

The nearly 400-foot (121-metre) Starship is the world's biggest and most powerful rocket. SpaceX's Elon Musk intends to use a fleet of them to get people to the moon and Mars. SpaceX Will Try Again to Launch Its Mega Rocket into Orbit After First Attempt Ended in an Explosion.

If all goes well, the booster will drop into the Gulf of Mexico and the bullet-shaped spacecraft will continue out over the Atlantic and Pacific, before falling into the ocean near Hawaii. SpaceX is targeting an altitude of 150 miles (240 kilometers).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)