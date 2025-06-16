Elon Musk has recently announced the future development of the Starship Rocket, having more engines. He posted on X, "Starship will have 42 engines", likely offering more thrust and range for its upcoming rocket. Currently, Starship Super Heavy Booster has 33 Raptor engines, making it the rocket with the most engines. In the future, SpaceX will upgrade its rocket to complete multiple orbital missions and pave the way for future Mars missions. Starship Super Heavy Booster has 71 m (232 feet) height, 9 m (29.5 feet) diameter, 3,400 tonne or 7.5 Mlb propellant capacity and 7,590 tf or 16.7 Mibf thrust capacity. Axiom Mission 4 Update: ISRO Says NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX Target June 19 for Ax-04 Mission to ISS.

Starship Will Have 42 Engines, Announced Elon Musk

Starship will have 42 engines — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2025

