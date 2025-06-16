Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 19, 2025, as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-04 mission. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) post read, "NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than June 19 for the Ax4 mission to the ISS." The mission was earlier set for June 11, 2025, but it was delayed due to a technical problem. Axiom Space, a US-based company, is now ready for the new launch date. Shubhanshu Shukla will be joined by Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu on this journey to space. ISRO said 'Indian Principal Investigators & ISRO are coordinating with Axiom Space to refresh time-sensitive experimental specimens" Axiom Mission 4: Axiom Space To Fly Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Ax-4 Crew to International Space Station on June 19, Says ISRO.

Axiom Mission 4 Update

