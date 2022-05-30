Sky lovers and astronomical enthusiasts get ready to witness the brightest meteor storms that will defiantly amaze you. The big bust is called the tau Herculids meteor shower, which will be a meteor storm of 1,000 shooting stars. According to an independent US-based agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the potential Tau Herculids meteor shower will sparkle in the sky on the night of Monday, May 30th and will continue till the early morning of Tuesday, May 31st. It is expected to be the brightest meteor shower in years. To watch the live streaming of the celestial event, watch the video below. The free webcast will begin at 12 am. EDT i.e 9:30 PM IST. Astronomical Events in 2022: From Total Lunar Eclipse in May to Partial Solar Eclipse in October, Check Full List of Celestial Event Calendar.

Watch LIVE Streaming Of Tau Herculids Meteor Shower:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)