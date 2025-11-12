A rare daytime fireball streaked across Florida’s sky Tuesday afternoon, November 11, dazzling witnesses from Miami to St Augustine and even parts of Georgia and South Carolina. The meteor, visible for up to seven seconds, lit up the sky in flashes of blue, yellow, green, orange, and red. Meteorologist Matt Devitt shared a spectacular video of a fireball streaking across Florida on X, formerly Twitter. California: Fireball Likely Caused by Space Debris Streaks Across Sky Over Sacramento, Video Surfaces.

Bright Fireball Streaks Across Florida

DID YOU SEE IT? ☄️ A meteor just streaked across the Southwest Florida sky in broad daylight at 12:39 PM this afternoon. This video is near Orangetree in Collier County from a WINK viewer. @spann @stormhour pic.twitter.com/ibzZU3DuQN — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) November 11, 2025

