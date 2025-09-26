A video of a bright fireball streaking across the skies of Sacramento, California, surfaced Thursday night, September 25, capturing the moment glowing lights travelled rapidly after nightfall. Observers reported the phenomenon across the city, drawing widespread attention on social media. While officials have not identified the source, Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn suggested it was most likely space debris burning up in the atmosphere, as per reports. He added that it could also be a meteor fragment breaking apart upon entry. No damage or injuries were reported, and the spectacle lasted only a few seconds. Massive Fireball Likely Caused by Meteor Streaks Across Sky Over Sweden and Åland Islands in Broad Daylight; Video Goes Viral.

Space Debris Lights Up California Night

NOW - Space debris burns up over the skies of Sacramento, California, reports.pic.twitter.com/Tbf8xHLPlS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Disclose TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

