New Delhi witnessed a breathtaking celestial spectacle on Friday night as a blazing meteor illuminated the skies, leaving residents in awe and triggering a flood of reactions online. The rare event, visible across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even Aligarh, showed a dazzling streak of fiery light that fragmented mid-air into smaller glowing pieces. Social media was abuzz with videos of the phenomenon, with many calling it a “shooting star explosion” and among the brightest meteors they had ever witnessed. Astronomy experts confirmed it was most likely a bolide—a meteor that disintegrates due to extreme heat and friction upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. Such large-scale visibility is rare, experts noted. Some residents reported faint rumbling sounds, though no official confirmation came. Authorities assured no damage occurred, as most meteors burn up before hitting the ground. Skywatchers described the sight as a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic marvel. National Meteor Watch Day: From Nubra to Coorg, These Places in India Offer Magical Stargazing Experience to Space Enthusiasts.

Bright Meteor Streaks Across Delhi-NCR Sky, Leaves Residents Stunned

Yes. Witnessed it too pic.twitter.com/dwQqURl6zE — Aisha Shah عائشہ شاہ (@Princy_Aish) September 19, 2025

Not rockets but the skies were lit by rare meteor spotted over the skies of Noida Delhi Gurgaon last night 🌌 pic.twitter.com/7Y3a59Jlal pic.twitter.com/zKqMsylepK — Noida_Updates (@NoidaUpdatesX) September 20, 2025

Just witnessed this incredible fire streak in the night sky Looks like a meteor or maybe part of a rocket burning up in the atmosphere nature’s own light show from my rooftop. Did anyone else spot it too?#noida #delhi #Meteor #NightSky @isro @NASA pic.twitter.com/tQYs27WWrC — Ujjwal Yadav (@ujjwal1710) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)