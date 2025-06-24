SpaceX launched its Transporter-14 rideshare mission on Tuesday, June 24, at 7:00 AM IST. The Transporter-14 mission was launched from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission used a Falcon 9 rocket to deliver 70 payloads into low-Earth orbit. It was part of Elon Musk-run SpaceX smallsat rideshare mission. The Transporter-14 mission carried a mix of cubesats, microsats, re-entry capsules, and orbital transfer vehicles. Axiom Mission 4: New Launch Date Announced, India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set for ISS Lift-Off on June 25.

Transporter-14 Rideshare Mission

Falcon 9 launches 70 payloads to orbit on the Transporter-14 rideshare mission pic.twitter.com/olnvdO3CYL — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)