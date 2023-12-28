While addressing the TechFest at IIT Bombay in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath said, “After the success of Chandrayan-3, there is a huge demand about what is next for ISRO in the coming 25 years. We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047.” The latter further stated, “We can build a space station, we can send human beings to the moon, and we can create moon-based economic activity in space.” 'Thank You for Making India Proud': ISRO Chief S Somnath Receives Heartwarming Welcome on IndiGo Flight After Success of Chandrayaan 3 Mission.

ISRO Chief S Somnath Addresses TechFest at IIT Bombay

#WATCH | Mumbai: Addressing the TechFest at IIT Bombay, ISRO Chairman S Somnath says, "...After the success of Chandrayan-3, there is a huge demand about what is next for ISRO in the coming 25 years. We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047... We can build a space… pic.twitter.com/vw520gPFyL — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

