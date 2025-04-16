For many students, prom night is the culmination of an exciting and transformative phase in life. It marks the end of their high school or college journey, filled with excitement, nostalgia, and the anticipation of new adventures. However, at IIT Bombay, a premier institution known for its academic excellence, technology-driven innovation and a vibrant student life, prom night has evolved into a magnificent blend of celebration and sophistication. The event is not just an extravagant farewell but a symbolic transition for graduating students, reflecting the years of hard work, personal growth and friendships forged at one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India. Held in the form of a Grand Ball or Gala Night, IIT Bombay's prom is an iconic affair where students, faculty and alumni come together to enjoy an evening of music, dance and celebration, with memories that will last a lifetime. Majestic Male Deer Rises on Hind Legs To Feast on the Sacred Blossoms of Nara’s Legendary Nine Cherry Trees in Japan (Watch Video).

Prom Night Ft IIT Bombay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashant Singh (@prashantsingh.iitb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)