A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a 22-year-old man from Karnataka was arrested for staying illegally at IIT Bombay. Officials of the Mumbai police said that the accused, identified as Bilal Ahmed Faiyaz Ahmed Teli, stayed at IIT Bombay for 14 days by posing as a student. On June 17, campus security caught Bilal after an alert staff member recognised him from CCTV footage. The accused has been booked under BNS sections 329(3) and 329(4). Police are investigating Bilal's motives and whether he has any potential links to suspicious networks. "Authorities, along with intelligence agencies, are also looking into how he evaded security checks at the prestigious institute," Mumbai Police said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

Karnataka Man Arrested for Staying Illegally at IIT Bombay

