Is Shopify down for some of its users? The Shopify support team has responded to a user who posted, “Is Shopify down for anyone else?” The team confirmed on August 6, 2025, that the platform is facing a technical issue. The e-commerce platform informed it is aware of the issue and is working to fix it as quickly as possible. The post read, "We are aware of an issue with intermittent 500 errors impacting selected stores, and are working to resolve it.” They advised users to check the latest updates by visiting their official status page at “https://www.shopifystatus.com/." The status page now shows that Intermittent errors impacting the US central region have been resolved and functionality has been restored. YouTube Video Playback Speed Feature Issue: Google-Owned Platform Acknowledges Playback Speed Adjustment Not Working Properly for Some Users, Platform Says Fix in Progress.

Shopify ‘Intermittent 500 Errors’

We are aware of an issue with intermittent 500 errors impacting selected stores, and are working to resolve it. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to our status page at https://t.co/TcJj5tJfYo. Thank you for your patience. — Shopify Support (@ShopifySupport) August 6, 2025

