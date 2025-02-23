E-commerce giant Shopify has reportedly laid off its social impact team. The Shopify layoffs impacted those people who were supporting black, indigenous and women entrepreneurs. The reports said that the job cuts coincided with closure of major diversity initiatives at the company. The information was reported by The Logic that said that the sources asked not to be identified named. Tech Layoffs: Canada-Based Rogers Communications Lays Off Around 400 Chat Support Workers To Focus Investment in Digital Tools, Self-Serve Options.

Layoffs at Shopify Affected Social Impact Team

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Shopify has laid off its social impact team, including those supporting Black, Indigenous, and women entrepreneurs. This coincides with the closure of programs like Build Black and Build Native. pic.twitter.com/mGdbAzngA9 — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)