YouTube support team has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, and alerted users about a technical issue affecting the playback speed adjustment feature on the platform. The Google-owned platform confirmed and said, “We're aware some of you are having trouble adjusting playback speed on videos on YouTube.” YouTube has acknowledged the issue and said its teams are actively investigating the cause. The platform also advised users to stay updated by following this link "https://support.google.com/youtube/thread/363141676" or visiting their Community forum. YouTube has not yet shared a timeline for the fix, but users are advised to keep checking for further updates. Perplexity Acquires AI Agent Infrastructure Company Invisible, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘The Team Will Help Us in Scaling Comet Securely and Reliably’.

YouTube Says ‘We’re Aware Some of You Are Having Trouble Adjusting Playback Speed on Videos on YouTube’

