OpenAI is reportedly working on its own " Shopping" feature powered by the Shopify platform. The report mentioned that the ChatGPT developer could partner with the e-commerce giant to launch this new feature. Shopify is a cloud-based shopping platform that helps people sell online and in person. It allows people to start businesses, sell products, market, and manage them. OpenAI's ChatGPT is useful for a wide range of tasks, and the "Shopping" feature could be integrated within the company's tools or on the e-commerce platform. ChatGPT Helps Person Fix Chronic Back Pain After Years of Failed Physiotherapy, OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts.

OpenAI To Partner With Shopify To Launch ‘Shopping’ Feature, Said a Report

BREAKING 🚨: OpenAI is working on its own "shopping" feature, powered by Shopify. A new partnership incoming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LXO5n6N35O — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 20, 2025

