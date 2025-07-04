Tecno POVA 7 5G series smartphones will launch today in India. It may include Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Tecno Pova 7 Neo models. These smartphone models are said to arrive with the Delta interface and Ella AI with multiple Indian language support. Pova 7 Ultra 5G was launched in select global markets earlier this week. It included a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, an AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Indian variant of Pova 7 Ultra 5G is also expected to arrive with similar specifications. Moto G96 5G Launch in India on July 9, Will Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Tecno POVA 7 Series Launch Today in India

Introducing POVA 7 Series. A new era begins. See you on 4th July, 12 Noon.#POVA | #POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/0WopXRNweu — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) July 2, 2025

