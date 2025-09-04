Tecno POVA Slim 5G is launched in India. The POVA Slim 5G price in India starts at INR 19,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.95mm slim design. It features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device also includes Dynamic Mood Lights for a stylish touch. POVA Slim 5G comes with a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone also features a 50MP primary camera. The sale of Tecno POVA Slim 5G will start on September 8, 2025. Instagram App for iPad Launched After 15 Years: Meta-Owned Platform Brings Bigger Screen Experience With New ‘Following’ Tab on iPad; Check Details.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price in India

POVA Slim has arrived. Meet the World’s Slimmest* Curved 5G phone. Get it all: ➡️ 5.95mm Slim Design ➡️ Dynamic Mood Lights ➡️ 5160mAh Big Battery At just ₹19,999. Sale starts 8th September, 12 Noon. Only on Flipkart. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Sz7KFpOSXN#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/7zRRWi8UGe — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 4, 2025

