Tecno Pova Slim 5G sale will start today in India at 12 PM IST at Flipkart. Pova Slim 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone measures 5.95mm in thickness and weighs 156 grams. It includes a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging and offers a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP front camera. The Tecno Pova Slim 5 price in India starts at INR 19,999. iOS 26 Release Date: Apple Likely To Roll Out iOS Update Soon; Check List of Compatible Devices and Features.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Sale in India

POVA Slim has arrived. Meet the World’s Slimmest* Curved 5G phone. Get it all: ➡️ 5.95mm Slim Design ➡️ Dynamic Mood Lights ➡️ 5160mAh Big Battery At just ₹19,999. Sale starts 8th September, 12 Noon. Only on Flipkart. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Sz7KFpOSXN#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/7zRRWi8UGe — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 4, 2025

