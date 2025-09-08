Tecno Pova Slim 5G sale is now live in India. The company said, "The World’s Slimmest* Curved 5G Phone, out now on Flipkart." The Pova Slim 5 price in India starts at INR 19,999. The device comes with Military-Grade protection and has a 5.95 mm of thickness. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know Likely Prices and Specifications of Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Ahead of September 9 Launch.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Sale Starts in India

POVA Slim is here! The World’s Slimmest* Curved 5G Phone, out now on Flipkart. Packed with: ✅ Dynamic Mood Lights ✅ 5.95mm Slim Design ✅ 5160mAh Big Battery ✅ Military-Grade Toughness And more. At just ₹19,999. Make it yours ➡️ https://t.co/Sz7KFpPqNl#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/EafSChOJVO — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)