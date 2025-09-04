Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be launched today in India. The Pova Slim 5G is teased as "world's slimmest 5G smartphone." As per reports, the smartphone may come with a 6mm in thickness. It may come with a 6.78-inch display and is likely to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6400 processor. The smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 50 MP primary camera. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 19,999. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launch Today; Check Expected Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Pova Slim 5G Will Launch Today in India

Set your mood. POVA Slim. With World’s First Dynamic Mood Light Design. Dropping tomorrow.#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/y20Mj5SNmj — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 3, 2025

