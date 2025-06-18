TECNO POVA 7 Series Teased With Wireless Charging and Triangle Camera Design, Launching Soon

TECNO Mobile shared a teaser confirming the new POVA 7 series launch in global market soon. The Chinese smartphone company confirmed that its upcoming TECNO POVA 7 series has wireless charging, and a triangle camera design on that rear offers powerful performance, scoring up to 1.53 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. The company has yet to confirm the official launch date of the upcoming TECNO POVA 7, along with its design, specifications and features. Lava Storm Lite 5G Sale Begins Tomorrow in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications of New Budget-Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

TECNO POVA 7 Series Coming Soon With Wireless Charging

Interstellar Spaceship Never Wait to Refuel. Experience the wireless charge with the upcoming #POVA7Series! Stay charged, stay unstoppable. ⚡#POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/HayJU4fweU — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) June 17, 2025

TECNO POVA 7 Smartphones to Score Higher on AnTuTu Benchmarks

Warp Drives Engaged. Prepare to unleash #POVA7Series' soaring performance that rivals the speed of interstellar missions. 🚀#POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/McsIal1qsV — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) June 18, 2025

TECNO POVA 7 Series to Have Triangle Camera Design

Your Gateway to the Stars. The all new POVA 7 Series is coming soon! Ready to explore its iconic TRIANGLE design? Your Interstellar Spaceship awaits. 🛸#POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/booUiJw0Xt — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) June 16, 2025

