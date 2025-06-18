TECNO POVA 7 Series Teased With Wireless Charging and Triangle Camera Design, Launching Soon

TECNO Mobile shared a teaser confirming the new POVA 7 series launch in global market soon. The Chinese smartphone company confirmed that its upcoming TECNO POVA 7 series has wireless charging, and a triangle camera design on that rear offers powerful performance, scoring up to 1.53 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. The company has yet to confirm the official launch date of the upcoming TECNO POVA 7, along with its design, specifications and features. Lava Storm Lite 5G Sale Begins Tomorrow in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications of New Budget-Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.
TECNO POVA 7 Series Coming Soon With Wireless Charging
Interstellar Spaceship Never Wait to Refuel.
Experience the wireless charging
