Tecno Spark Go 5G was launched today in India on August 14, 2025. The Spark Go 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and features a 6.74-inch display. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary lens and comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The Tecno Spark Go 5G sale will begin on August 21, and it will be available at INR 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Google Pixel 10 Series: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launch on August 20 at Global Market; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Sale Starts on August 21

Bad man bhi deserve karta hai ek good phone ✅#SparkGo5G sale starts 21st August, 12 Noon on Flipkart. Ready ho na?#TECNOMobile | #DoubleUp pic.twitter.com/rYxNkkTAjf — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 18, 2025

