TECNO Spark Go 5G has been launched with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 6.74-inch display with 120Hz fast-charging support. The budget smartphone includes Ella AI assistant which helps in executives various tasks and has a 50MP rear camera along with 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G processor and has a 7.99mm slim design. TECNO Spark Go 5G is one of the lightest 5G smartphone in the segment. TECNO Spark Go 5G price in India is INR 9,999 and its sale will begin in India on August 21, 2025. Realme P4 Pro 5G Launch on August 20, 2025 With 7.68mm Thickness and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

TECNO Spark Go 5G Sale Begins in India on August 21, 2025

#SparkGo5G is here! It’s time to double up ✌️ With: ✅ 8GB* RAM + 128GB Storage 📱 120Hz Refresh Rate 👉 Ella AI with Local Language Support At just ₹9,999. Sale starts 21st August, 12 Noon on Flipkart. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/YXyuSCNo2h#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/05XEKihSI2 — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)