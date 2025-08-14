Tecno Spark Go 5G is launched today in India, featuring with a slim design. The smartphone comes with four colour options. It includes Sky Blue, Ink Black, Bikaner Red, and Turquoise Green. Spark Go 5G features a 6.74-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 6,000mAh battery and includes an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Tecno Spark Go 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Update Now Expands to Galaxy S24 Series and Foldables; Check Eligible Devices, Installation Steps and Features.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India

Double up on what matters. With #SparkGo5G ✌️ You get: 💪 Up to 2X 5G Speed* 🪽 Super Lightweight Design 👉 Ella AI with Local Language Support Price starts at ₹9,999. Sale goes live on Flipkart from 21st August, 12 Noon. Link: https://t.co/YXyuSCNo2h#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/ozSVlFnons — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 14, 2025

